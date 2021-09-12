Miscellaneous Musings: Memories of Sept. 11 in the classroom

On September 11, 2001, I entered and walked down the hall of the school where I taught first and second grade. Someone had moved the library’s TV into the front hall and I saw an instant replay of an airplane crashing into one of the Twin Towers in New York City. It was the first I knew about the tragedy.

It was 8 a.m. and students would be arriving at 8:15.

I was in tears.

I don’t remember getting back to my classroom, but I do know I was unable to keep the tears from running down my face as the children arrived. They asked why I was crying and I said, “Because I am sad.”

Not long after school began there was a message broadcast into the classrooms telling us to bring our students to the gym for a school meeting. I called the office and said my class would not be attending the meeting. I ran up and down the primary hall encouraging the teachers of the young children to do the same. The meeting was canceled.

As I sat down and called the children to the carpet with their notebooks, I began my daily math lesson, still in tears.