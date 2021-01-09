Miscellaneous Musings: Living in a world in which democracy is at risk

I am grateful beyond measure that I live in a country that allows freedom of speech and gives each of us our constitutional right to vote. I appreciate that my state works to ensure that all voters are safe, free from fear of the state or intimidation from neighbors.

At least that is the world I was taught and still believe is possible.

I was well into my adulthood before I began to see the cracks in our democracy.

It appears that money buys votes and lies are used to influence voters who have not honed the ability to be skeptical. “Could that be true?,” is not something I hear very often.

Fear of the different leads us to band together into like-minded clans that use intimidation to influence the outcome of what we used to call ‘free and fair’ elections.

Being a first- and second-grade teacher brought me into contact with many children who believed that they could bully their way through life. One such youngster walked into my classroom on the first day of school and, with his arms crossed defiantly, announced, “You can’t tell me what to do!”