Miscellaneous Musings: A sure-fire method to end excruciating pain

When my boys were small, they had free reign of our tiny yard. They loved that wide expanse of freedom, and I could keep a motherly eye on them from my kitchen window.
They would haul out the shovels and dig for treasure then use the hole for a hideout. They were constantly going up and down the stairs to and from their bedroom, getting dressed up in any and all manner of costumes to enhance the thrill of their adventures.
Often, they would entice the older neighbor boys to come play in our yard. They would fly in and out of the house putting together adventures for the entire neighborhood.
It was a fantastic way to grow up. There was a very limited venue and a very large amount of imagination and adventure.
That said, they always seemed to find ways to hurt themselves. There were skinned knees, smashed fingers, bonked heads and a broken collar bone. They would fly to my side with screams and tears, and I would wipe away the blood, bandage them up, give the injury a healing kiss, and they would be ready for the next adventure.
One day there was a rather dramatic injury. I don’t remember the details (just as well...) but I do remember it included blood. Actually, a rather lot of blood that came from a rather superficial wound.
The sight of the blood turned the victim into a hysterical, screaming, jumping-[up-and-down fool.
You have free articles remaining.
I got him into a chair, but on top of the hysteria, he would not let me touch the wound. I had to do something to get him calmed down. I resorted to distraction.
Grabbing his hands, I said, “Listen to me! I can make it stop hurting! You have to listen to me!”
He calmed a bit, giving me a chance to make up the best lie I ever told.
I ordered, “Stick your right thumb into your left ear!” I repeated it.
He looked at his hands (instead of the blood which I was already cleaning up) and finally identified his right thumb. Sorting this out gave me time to get the bandages and by the time the right thumb was in his left ear, the wound was out of sight and his breathing had returned to normal.
Believe it or not, it works. I have even tried it a couple of times when I hurt myself and thought I was going to pass out.
A year or so ago, that grown son was working in his garage. He gave a good smash to a vulnerable finger and began dancing around the garage trying to figure out which was the right thumb and the left ear! Again, he survived!
I just laughed!
Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com