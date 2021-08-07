Miscellaneous Musings: A battle over the right pair of shoes

When I was in my elementary school years, my mother bought me a beautiful pair of shiny black patent leather shoes for Sundays, a pair of high top sneakers for gym, and a pair of brown tie-up shoes for everyday use.
The sneakers were extra large to last for two years of gym class, and the browns were sturdy school shoes.
I loved the black shoes. I probably paid more attention to those shoes than I did to the sermons that were preached. My hanging feet would swing back and forth from the pew and my wild imagination would take me all over the world in grand and stylish adventures.
The sneakers were atrocious. Everyone made snide comments about my large feet and my ugly sneakers. After one day in gym class I took a pair of scissors to them to make them look a bit more like the low top sneakers of the rest of the class.
The brown shoes were hideous! All my friends had stylish black or brown saddle oxfords with white toes and sides to make the saddles stand out. I hated those plain brown, sturdy shoes.
My mother felt I was unmanageable and I hesitate to tell this story as you might side with her and her opinion of me. But …
I showed up on the first day of school and as I walked past the bicycle rack, I had an inspiration! The multiple pairs of short metal fingers that hold the bike’s tires in place were exactly what I needed.
That first day I spent my recesses “walking” on those short metal fingers. Those shoes were so sturdy, I hardly felt the metal fingers. But, I was not deterred. I persisted through the first week of school.
It wasn't until the second or third week of school that I began to notice a difference in the feel of the metal fingers. It wasn't much longer before I had worn a nice hole in the sole of one of the shoes.
My mother was dumbfounded when I showed her the “problem” with the shoes. She showed them to my father who, as I recall, raised his eyebrows and looked suspiciously at me.
He then said, “Well, they must not be as sturdy as we thought they were. We’ll have to get her a new pair of shoes.”
We went to the shoe store and he bought me a brand new pair of black and white saddle oxfords with a little belt and buckle on the top of the back of each shoe. They were the envy of all the girls in my class.
Oh, and they didn’t learn about the gym shoes until the end of that school year.
I’m not particularly proud of my behavior.
Dianne Roth is a mother, grandmother, teacher, and freelance writer. She can be reached at: baglady@cmug.com