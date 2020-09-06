Mid-Valley Skies: We're heading toward the equinox

As you are reading this there will be only 16 days of Northern Hemisphere summer left. Fall, in the Northern Hemisphere, begins on Sept. 22 at 6:31 am PDT. This is also called the autumnal equinox. The word equinox is derived from the Latin aequus (equal) and nox (night). We have equinoxes on about March 20 (spring or vernal) and September 22 (fall or autumnal).
People have known about the equinox since ancient times as they consistently observed the sun’s apparent movement over time. Here in the mid-valley we can follow the sun’s apparent movement over the year. Notice that in the winter the sun sets pretty far south of Marys Peak. And in the summer, the Sun sets to the north of Marys Peak.
What is an equinox and why does it happen you might ask? The equinox is the date, twice a year, at which the sun appears to cross the equator and when day and night are approximately equal length. The apparent solar movement is due to the axial tilt of our planet. Earth is tilted 23.5 degrees from the plane of its orbit. As the Earth revolves around the sun this tilt causes the Earth to change its orientation relative to the sun. At the equinox the tilt is minimal so the sun’s light hits the Earth pretty much equally across both hemispheres. At the solstice the tilt is at its maximum relative to the sun. In the northern summer the Earth tilts toward the sun and in the northern winter the Earth tilts away from the sun. This axial tilt is the sole reason we experience seasons.
Even though our northern summer is winding down there are still plenty of astronomical sights to observe. Jupiter and Saturn, although well past opposition, are rising earlier and earlier in the southeast. These planets are well placed for observing throughout the night. A small telescope (3 in at least) will show Jupiter’s dark bands and the four Galilean satellites, Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto. The same-sized telescope will also clearly show Saturn’s ring system. Another planetary sighting that should not be missed, is the upcoming opposition of Mars on Oct. 13. Mars will actually be at its closest to Earth on Oct. 6. This is expected to be a very good opposition of Mars as it will be much higher in the sky than it was at the last favorable opposition in 2018. Observing Mars won’t be this good again until 2035, so let’s hope for clear skies on Oct.6 and 13 here in the mid-valley.
Astronomy question of the month: What is the name and purpose of the US spacecraft currently headed to Mars?
Answer to last month's question: Which comet is the source of the Perseid meteor shower? The comet is called Swift-Tuttle. It was discovered in July 1862 by Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle. Its officially recognized name is 109P/Swift-Tuttle. It has an orbital period of 133 years and won’t return until 2126.
Mike Kristosik is on the Board of Directors of the Heart of the Valley Astronomers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!