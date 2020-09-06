Mid-Valley Skies: We're heading toward the equinox

Even though our northern summer is winding down there are still plenty of astronomical sights to observe. Jupiter and Saturn, although well past opposition, are rising earlier and earlier in the southeast. These planets are well placed for observing throughout the night. A small telescope (3 in at least) will show Jupiter’s dark bands and the four Galilean satellites, Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto. The same-sized telescope will also clearly show Saturn’s ring system. Another planetary sighting that should not be missed, is the upcoming opposition of Mars on Oct. 13. Mars will actually be at its closest to Earth on Oct. 6. This is expected to be a very good opposition of Mars as it will be much higher in the sky than it was at the last favorable opposition in 2018. Observing Mars won’t be this good again until 2035, so let’s hope for clear skies on Oct.6 and 13 here in the mid-valley.