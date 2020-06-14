Mid-Valley Skies: Virtual star parties offered

Spring and summer bring many clear evenings to the valley. On any given Saturday night, the Heart of the Valley Astronomers club usually hosts a star party at a local park. Everyone is welcome to visit and look at the universe through all sorts of telescopes. This year, concerns over COVID-19 have cancelled these outdoor events. However, thanks to modern technology like Zoom, the club now hosts virtual star parties using remote controlled telescopes, once again opening up the Universe to everyone.
Virtual Star Party?
Some of our club members are avid astrophotographers, who use their computer-controlled telescopes and cameras to image the night sky. The telescopes might be in their backyard, or the astrophotographers might connect to telescopes on a faraway mountain top where there are often clear, dark skies. Because this all happens with a computer, it is easy to share the images on the computer monitor with anyone. On the night of a virtual star party, club members can image and display 20-30 different objects in near real time. Comets, galaxies, nebula, clusters and planets are all viewable by everyone that joins the virtual star party.
Each virtual star party starts with a brief overview of how club members are able to remotely connect to a telescope and display images. The club host will have a list of objects for that evening and will start imaging them and sharing them immediately after the overview. If you have a galaxy or nebula you would like to see, you can let the host know and they will do their best to show it you.
The club also has access to a telescope in New Mexico. This telescope is 13 degrees latitude farther south, which means we can show you objects that are below the horizon in Corvallis. For example, the giant globular cluster Omega Centauri and the peculiar galaxy Centaurus A are easily seen from New Mexico. This telescope opens up a whole new part of the sky. Also, there are more clear nights in New Mexico, making it easier to image the Universe.
Upcoming parties
Virtual Star Parties Our club will be hosting a virtual star party with the Corvallis-Benton Public Library
Upcoming Virtual Star Parties Our club will be hosting a virtual star party with the Corvallis-Benton Public Library on June 25 starting at 8:45. Check out this page for more information, including how to register: https://corvallisbenton.librarycalendar.com/events/virtual-star-party
Our club’s next scheduled virtual star party is Saturday, June 27. It will start at 8:30 with a brief overview and imaging should begin around 9:00. A special treat is we will be able to take a picture of Jupiter and Pluto very close together. You will see the moons of Jupiter and the bands across the planet right next to the small dot that is Pluto.
Attending a Heart of the Valley Astronomers Virtual Star Party Our club uses the Zoom application to connect to everyone. We send out Zoom invitations to members of the club, so you do need to sign up to our mailing list to attend. You can do this by sending an email to askhva@hvaastronomy.com. When you get the Zoom invitation, just click on the link at the time shown and you will join the star party. If you have any questions about how this works, send us an email.
Astronomy question of the month: In the night sky, what is the summer triangle?
Last month’s question: When was the last supernova observed in our Milky Way?
Answer: Kepler’s Supernova of 1604. It was visible during the day for over 3 weeks.
Tom Carrico is a member of Heart of the Valley Astronomy Club.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!