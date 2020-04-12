Mid-Valley Skies: The lives of the stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Stars, like people, are born, and they die. Unlike you and I, this process takes millions or even billions of years. Numerous stellar nurseries exist in our own Milky Way Galaxy, some of them easily visible from our viewpoint on Earth, such as the spectacular Orion Nebula. Giant molecular clouds of hydrogen, plentiful in every spiral and irregular galaxy, revolve around the galactic center.

Gravitational interaction with other clouds and stars, or sometimes the blast wave of a nearby supernova explosion, can cause a cloud to collapse. The gas forms clumps, often accreting a large enough mass for the hydrogen to compress to the enormous temperatures and pressures needed to begin nuclear fusion, the process that powers our own sun, and our own manmade hydrogen bombs.

Many stars can form from the same molecular cloud. The light they emit drives away the remaining gas and dust, leaving what is known as an open cluster. Most notable are the Pleiades and Hyades in Taurus, currently forming an evening triangle with brilliant Venus low in the west.