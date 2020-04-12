Mid-Valley Skies: The lives of the stars

Stars, like people, are born, and they die. Unlike you and I, this process takes millions or even billions of years. Numerous stellar nurseries exist in our own Milky Way Galaxy, some of them easily visible from our viewpoint on Earth, such as the spectacular Orion Nebula. Giant molecular clouds of hydrogen, plentiful in every spiral and irregular galaxy, revolve around the galactic center.
Gravitational interaction with other clouds and stars, or sometimes the blast wave of a nearby supernova explosion, can cause a cloud to collapse. The gas forms clumps, often accreting a large enough mass for the hydrogen to compress to the enormous temperatures and pressures needed to begin nuclear fusion, the process that powers our own sun, and our own manmade hydrogen bombs.
Many stars can form from the same molecular cloud. The light they emit drives away the remaining gas and dust, leaving what is known as an open cluster. Most notable are the Pleiades and Hyades in Taurus, currently forming an evening triangle with brilliant Venus low in the west.
Open clusters tend to disperse over periods of millions of years as they orbit the galactic center. A number of stellar associations, including the Big Dipper, are thought to be former open clusters due to their similar trajectories, distances, and ages. Eventually a cluster spreads so far apart that it is only recognizable as a stream coursing through the vastness of interstellar space. Having formed some 5 billion years ago, our own Sun’s extended family appears to have been lost among the teeming lights of the Milky Way.
A mass around 1/10th that of our Sun is the minimum required to initiate the fusion of hydrogen into helium in the core and form relatively small, faint, and cool objects known as red dwarfs. Red dwarfs are likely the most plentiful type of star in the universe, making up around ¾ of the stellar objects that populate every galaxy. However, from Earth none of them are visible to the unaided eye. Only 4.2 light years away, the star closest to us, Proxima Centauri, is one such red dwarf.
Larger masses form brighter and hotter stars. At 50 to 80% solar mass are orange dwarfs, comprising 1/8th of the stellar census. Epsilon Eridani, relatively nearby at a distance of 10.5 light years, is one example.
About 8% of the stars are as heavy as our Sun, a yellowish-white dwarf. Representatives of this class include the 2nd nearest star, Alpha Centauri A (4.3 light years). They, and others like them, are of particular interest to astronomers as they may, as does ours, have life-bearing planets orbiting them.
As mass further increases, a star’s color turns white, and then begins to show a bluish tinge. Less than 1% are about twice as heavy as our sun. A notable example is brilliant Sirius, still visible low in the southwest in mid-April as evening darkness falls. Sirius is the brightest star in the night sky, due to its being both relatively close at 8.6 light years and 25 times more luminous than the Sun.
Even bluer, hotter and rarer are the most massive stars. Eta Carinae, in the far southern sky, is the heaviest known at about 150 solar masses. Even though it’s more than 5 million times as luminous as our Sun, it doesn’t appear very bright from our viewpoint on Earth due to its being 7,500 light years distant.
Astronomy question of the month: Which open star cluster is often mistaken for the Little Dipper?
Resource: HVA club
The Heart of the Valley Astronomers is a group of amateur astronomers dedicated to sharing our passion for the sky. For more information, see www.hvaastronomy.com, or visit us on Facebook.
Richard Watson is on the board of directors of Heart of the Valley Astronomers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!