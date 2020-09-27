Mid-Valley Skies: October and the blue moon

The month of October has two full moons, the first full moon is on the 1st, and the second will be on the 31st, Halloween. There are many myths and legends associated with the full moon. One of the more prevalent myths about a full moon is that it causes aberrant behavior in people; so far no definitive studies have shown this to be true. Some of the lunacy associated with a full moon can be loosely linked to rye harvests contaminated with ergot fungus. When this fungus was milled along with the rye to make flour then baked into bread it often produced hallucinations due to the alkaloids present in the ergot. Much of the irrationality can be linked to the prevailing superstitions and lack of scientific knowledge of the time, enhanced by hallucinations.
Examples of some of the documented odd behavior was; strange dances, and trying to retrieve lunar reflections from ponds. Werewolves were another phenomenon supposed to appear on the night of the full moon, some instances can be attributed to hypertrichosis, excessive hair growth, and the afflicted people probably only came out at night due to the local ridicule, accompanied by a lack of understanding of the condition and fear of the unusual, resulted in many myths and legends being generated.
The moon does affect the daily tides, and when the moon is full it does illuminate the night landscape and it stabilizes the rotational tilt of the Earth, these are what can be scientifically attributed to the moon. The full moon on Halloween 2020 will be a rare treat for the celebrants. The term “blue moon” can refer to either of two events. Two full moons in a month, or the third of four full moons in one season with a season defined as the period between a solstice and equinox.
Since a lunar month (new moon to the next new moon) is 29.53 days, it will take 19 years for the moon to return to the same location for another full moon on Halloween, so the next Halloween full moon occurs on 2039. Pink Floyd had an album titled “Dark Side of the Moon”, but there is no permanent dark side of the moon, only a side we cannot see from Earth. Enjoy the evenings with the glow of the full moon, and listen closely to see if you can catch the howl of a werewolf.
Another notable event in October is the opposition of Mars on the 13th. Mars will appear at magnitude -2.6, apparent diameter of 22.3 arcseconds, in the constellation Pisces. Take time and look for the red planet this month, use a telescope to see what features you are able to discern, polar ice caps are often visible as well as many dark surface features. This opposition with Mars, almost as close as possible to Earth, will provide a good opportunity to explore one of our neighbors.
Astronomy question of the month
What is a syzygy?
Answer to Last month's question: The Mars Perseverance rover mission is (partly) to search for signs of past microbial life. It was launched in July and will get there in February
Ted Haigh is on the Board of Directors of the Heart of the Valley Astronomers.
