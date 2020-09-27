Mid-Valley Skies: October and the blue moon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The month of October has two full moons, the first full moon is on the 1st, and the second will be on the 31st, Halloween. There are many myths and legends associated with the full moon. One of the more prevalent myths about a full moon is that it causes aberrant behavior in people; so far no definitive studies have shown this to be true. Some of the lunacy associated with a full moon can be loosely linked to rye harvests contaminated with ergot fungus. When this fungus was milled along with the rye to make flour then baked into bread it often produced hallucinations due to the alkaloids present in the ergot. Much of the irrationality can be linked to the prevailing superstitions and lack of scientific knowledge of the time, enhanced by hallucinations.

Examples of some of the documented odd behavior was; strange dances, and trying to retrieve lunar reflections from ponds. Werewolves were another phenomenon supposed to appear on the night of the full moon, some instances can be attributed to hypertrichosis, excessive hair growth, and the afflicted people probably only came out at night due to the local ridicule, accompanied by a lack of understanding of the condition and fear of the unusual, resulted in many myths and legends being generated.