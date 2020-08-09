Mid-Valley Skies: Comets and meteors

Arriving at speeds of tens of miles per second, these cometary particles burn up in our atmosphere and are seen from the ground as a swiftly fading streak of light, known as a meteor, or falling star. Larger fragments that survive their fiery entry and hit the surface are known as meteorites. A notable example is the Willamette iron-nickel meteorite, originally located near the city of West Linn. Considered by the Native American tribes in the area to be sacred, and weighing in at over 17 tons, it is the largest discovered in North America. Since 1906 it has been on display at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

A popular summer astronomical event is the annual Perseid meteor shower. This year on August 11, between about 11 PM and midnight before the moon rises, is the best time to watch for these visitors from interplanetary space. Binoculars and telescopes are of no use; it’s best to lie flat on your back and look straight up in order to see as much of the sky as possible. From the comfort of a lawn chair, preferably located in a dark location with a low horizon, you may see as many as 100 meteors in that hour’s time.

Astronomy question of the month: Which comet is the source of the Perseid meteor shower?

Answer to last month’s question: The poles of Jupiter, as revealed by the Juno spacecraft, are a bluish-gray color.

Richard Watson is on the board of directors of Heart of the Valley Astronomers.

