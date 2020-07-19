Meanwhile, back on earth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“A pandemic is the worst possible way to reduce emissions. There’s nothing to celebrate here.”

— Constantine Samaras, environmental engineer

Recently, a friend sent me a cartoon by Economist cartoonist Kal Kallagher that showed two equally proportioned, well-muscled boxers in a ring. One boxer’s head was a globe representing the earth and its people. The other’s was a spiked sphere representing the coronavirus. The globe had just landed a solid punch on the virus’s “jaw,” a blow to humanity’s newest foe.

But another pugilist stood just outside the ring, waiting to enter when “earth” had subdued “the virus.” Four times the height and mass of the other boxers, its muscles bulging like those of a monster from a superhero movie, it sported the moniker “climate change” on its boxing shorts.

The worth-a-thousand-words picture reminds us that the damage caused by the virus — as drastic as that seems at the moment — is likely minor when compared to the potential disruption and devastation of global heating. It cautioned that while almost all of our attention is currently focused on the pandemic emergency, we need to keep an eye on the much larger, more pervasive threat lurking behind the headlines.