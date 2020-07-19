Meanwhile, back on earth

“A pandemic is the worst possible way to reduce emissions. There’s nothing to celebrate here.”
— Constantine Samaras, environmental engineer
Recently, a friend sent me a cartoon by Economist cartoonist Kal Kallagher that showed two equally proportioned, well-muscled boxers in a ring. One boxer’s head was a globe representing the earth and its people. The other’s was a spiked sphere representing the coronavirus. The globe had just landed a solid punch on the virus’s “jaw,” a blow to humanity’s newest foe.
But another pugilist stood just outside the ring, waiting to enter when “earth” had subdued “the virus.” Four times the height and mass of the other boxers, its muscles bulging like those of a monster from a superhero movie, it sported the moniker “climate change” on its boxing shorts.
The worth-a-thousand-words picture reminds us that the damage caused by the virus — as drastic as that seems at the moment — is likely minor when compared to the potential disruption and devastation of global heating. It cautioned that while almost all of our attention is currently focused on the pandemic emergency, we need to keep an eye on the much larger, more pervasive threat lurking behind the headlines.
While the coronavirus threatens to plunge us into a decade-long global depression, climate change could end prosperity for the 21st century and beyond. While the virus could kill millions, climate change could kill billions — in part by engendering new pandemics. And while there is a decent chance we will develop a vaccine to slow or prevent the spread of the virus in the near future, our struggle with the effects of global heating will likely extend well beyond the time when we develop a carbon-neutral economy — if we do.
The mismatch is illustrated by the Great Global Shutdown of transportation and industry precipitated by our attempts to control the spread of the virus. The shutdown has caused a dramatic drop in carbon emissions — 2020’s first quarter emissions were 17% lower than 2019’s — but we must not let that data lull us into a false sense of security. As science journalist Alejandra Burunda writing in National Geographic pointed out, May’s atmospheric CO2 level was around 418 parts per million (PPM), “…the highest ever recorded in human history and likely higher than at any point in the last three million years.”
Why the apparent anomaly? First, because if we cut emissions by 17%, we were still pumping 83% of last year’s emissions, well above the pre-industrial average, into the atmosphere. Second, carbon remains in the atmosphere for a long time — because it is only slowly reabsorbed by the oceans and growing plants — so its levels are cumulative. Each year’s excess carbon builds on unabsorbed emissions from prior years, so a slowdown in emissions just means the rate of accumulation is slowed, not stopped or reversed.
As encouraging as our 17% drop in emissions seems in the short term, it amounts to very little in the big picture. Burunda quotes an article from the climate science website CarbonBrief which points out that had we not had the Great Global Shutdown, May’s 418 PPM record would have increased by a paltry o.4 PPM. It would take an unsustainable 16 months-long shutdown to shave just a couple of PPM from the total — which needs to drop at least 75 PPM to stem runaway global heating.
While it is sobering to realize that the huge side-effects of our battle against the coronavirus — thousands of grounded planes, millions of parked cars — have barely laid a glove on the climate-change foe, it is also elucidating.
It gives us a sense of the true scope of the challenges that lay ahead, and how we must pull together to defeat global heating at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!