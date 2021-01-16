Interfaith Voices: MLK's act of faith on health care

My two passions are working to oppose war through Veterans For Peace and promoting universal health care through Health Care for All Oregon. I do outreach for HCAO within the faith community of Albany and around the state, trying to convince others that we need to create a system that provides care based on need rather than ability to pay. I am frequently asked, “Isn’t that a political issue?” The short answer is yes and no. The longer answer is the subject of this essay.

Reverend King once said: “A nation that year after year continues to spend more on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual doom.” He also said: “Of all the forms of injustice, inequality in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.” Dr. King’s faith drove him to oppose racism, poverty, and war, which he recognized are intimately intertwined. Though he realized addressing these problems would involve political action, he knew it was his spiritual duty to speak out.

Working for social change involves politics, but it is our duty to do so if we profess to care for others as we would want them to care for us. We must remember the lesson of the good Samaritan. Like the traveler who he helped, anyone can fall victim to illness or injury. People of good conscience cannot ignore their suffering when they can help.