My dad had a driving rule that I have passed along to sons, grandchildren and foreign college students who want to learn to drive.

It is a simple rule but one that few motorists know.

Dad’s rule: “You rarely … ” and he would raise his finger for emphasis and repeat, “rarely … need to use your brakes.”

When I tell people this rule, their eyebrows go up with surprise and they look quite skeptical.

Of course, we all use our brakes frequently, but it might be worthwhile to evaluate our actual brake usage.

We have stop signs or red lights on streets all over town. While you are approaching one of these intersections, take a moment to watch the brake lights of the car in front of you.

I will bet you dollars to doughnuts that the driver is going over the speed limit and does not let off the gas until firm braking begins. That means, in order to stop the car at the stop sign or avoid hitting the car ahead, the brakes need to be applied at least five or more houses before the intersection.

In another scenario, you might be behind a driver who has a different strategy.

This driver has eyes focused on what is happening far down the road. She notes that there is either a traffic light or a stop sign and also notices (well, I hope she notices) that there are cars between her and the intersection.

Ideally, this driver lets off the gas and the car begins to slow without the use of the brakes.

If there is a stop sign, the driver slows and slows, allowing any backed-up cars to take their turns getting through the intersection. If that is the case, the only braking needed is to bring her car to a complete stop before moving on when it is her turn to go.

With this strategy, the only braking needed is in the last 20 or so feet before the intersection. And as soon as a minimum amount of braking is used to stop the car, it is your turn to go.

Rarely using your brakes has multiple benefits. Your brakes and gas will last far longer than those of typical drivers who are constantly slamming on the brakes and using the gas pedal to race to the next stop that needs another heavy use of brakes.

Your miles per gallon will increase.

And you will find that driving is considerably more relaxing than you ever thought possible, while you can get where you are going in nearly the same time you have always allotted.

Oh, and by the way, my dad will happily roll over in his grave if his simple braking rule catches on.

P.S. Remember, most streets in Corvallis are posted at 25 mph!

Next month: “The Clutch”