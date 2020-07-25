Gardening: Spice up cooking with indoor herbs

If sited correctly and well maintained, most herbs grow well indoors. But keep in mind that some don’t. Hefty plants like mint, dill, lemon balm and fennel are best left outdoors.

Except for chives, cilantro and basil, starting herbs from seed can be slow, so Edmunds recommends buying starts, which means you can plant throughout the season. Place them in a bright window (south is often the best place in the house) and rotate them a quarter turn when you see the plants start to stretch toward the sun.

Since adequate drainage is a must, use packaged potting soil because it is lightweight and drains well. Stick to potting soil; planting mix or topsoil can be too heavy. Edmunds recommends planting into 10-inch pots so roots have some wiggle room.

“It depends on the plant,” she said. “Some will want more room like a rosemary. You can get away with a smaller pot if you’re planning to repot eventually or if you’re growing short-lived annual herbs like cilantro and basil. None of the herbs have to be forever plants. It’s okay to harvest and start over.”