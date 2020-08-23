Gardening: Roll up your sleeves: Use multiple strategies to control invasive weeds

Get a hand with identification by posting a photo to Ask an Expert, an online Q&A feature from OSU Extension, or taking a photo or fresh sample to your local Extension office if it is open. The experts can also offer suggestions on fighting whatever weed is invading your garden.

The best hope for controlling annual weeds is pulling and keeping them from going to seed, according to Peachey. Get them out when they are small. Since the seed can live in the soil for years, you’ll need to be vigilant and keep pulling new seedlings year after year. If you keep pulling as they pop through the soil, eventually, you should get the population under control and have to weed less.

Though unsightly and frustrating, annual weeds are nothing compared to perennials, which take a high level of patience and persistence to contain. Anyone who has wrestled blackberry knows how difficult invasive perennial weeds are to keep in check. Digging out as many roots as you can and then continuing to pull new shoots can eventually eradicate the plant, but it takes vigilance and years to succeed. For more information on how to deal with weeds, Peachey and Chip Bubl, an OSU Extension horticulturist, weigh in with some tips: