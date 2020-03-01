Gardening: Maintaining a moss-free roof takes some effort

CORVALLIS – In the moist Pacific Northwest, moss on roofs is inevitable. The ubiquitous plant clings to shingles, causing damage that can lead to expensive repairs and replacements.

There’s nothing to be done about the moisture, but moss also needs shade to grow. The key to keeping it at bay is to trim trees so sunlight filters to the surface of the roof.

“You can clean all you want but to keep moss at bay, the environment needs to change, said Jay Pscheidt, a plant pathologist with Oregon State University Extension Service. “You’ve got to let the sun in or it will return.”

Mosses are primitive, flowerless plants that number 12,000 species. Chances are it’s Dicranoweisia cirrata and Bryum capillare making a home on your roof. The growth of moss doesn’t damage surfaces, said Pscheidt, co-author of the Extension new publication The Care and Maintenance of Wood Shingle and Shake Roofs. The moss traps soil and debris, which retain water and keep the roof wet for a longer period of time. That encourages the growth of fungi and hastens decomposition of wood roofs.

Moss clings to asphalt and metal roofs, as well, but doesn’t degrade those materials. However, moss will lift the shingles, allowing water through to damage underlying materials. No matter what it’s made of, roofs should be kept clean.