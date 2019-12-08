Gardening: Light exposure key for growing successful houseplants

“There’s very little to do once a plant gets root rot,” Stoven said. “Unless it’s a well-beloved plant, it could be better to put up the white flag.”

Plants can do without fertilizer from November through March when the plant isn’t actively growing, she said. In other times of the year, feed in moderation with a slow-release fertilizer in granules, tablets or stakes, which will last two or three months, or a liquid version every other week or according to directions.

If you notice burning on the tips of leaves or a white crust on top of the potting soil, you’re most likely fertilizing too much.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Indoor plants can get pests and diseases just like any other plant, Stoven said. The dreaded three are aphids, mealy bugs and mites. Aphids are most familiar with their tiny, light green bodies. They usually congregate on the undersides of leaves. Mealy bugs are distinguished by the white wax covering their body and egg sacs that give them a cottony appearance. Mites, of course, will be quite small and are often hard to see with the naked eye, but speckles left from their feeding can give the plant a bronzed or yellow look. In the worst-case scenario, you’ll see webbing on leaves.