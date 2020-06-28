Gardening: Fighting problems in the vegetable patch

Aphids, which are probably the most common insect in gardens, are small, usually light green (though there are black, gray or red aphids) and sometimes sport a fuzzy coat. They feed on plants by sucking the juice out of leaves and produce a sticky substance called honeydew.

Monitor plants often, Miller said, being sure to check the underside of foliage where aphids like to congregate. To control mild populations, squish or wash off with a spray from the hose. For more moderate infestations, use commercially available insecticidal soaps. The product must come in direct contact with the aphids for effective control. Encourage natural enemies like ladybugs (adults and larvae both eat aphids), lacewings and hover flies by not using broad-spectrum pesticides and planting a diverse variety of plants.

“With broccoli and cabbage and other brassicas planted in early spring, you’ll probably end up harvesting before the aphids get to them,” Miller said. “They are at their worst in July and August. They’ll tend to hit one plant really hard. Go in and pitch those plants and get ready to plant another wave at the end of August or first part of September and you can have a harvest in October and November and the following spring.”