Dr. Ken Johnson left behind trail of love and generosity

Enter Ken Johnson and Ken Pastega and the Starkers and the Duerksens and the Brautis. And dozens of others.

“He used that same passion to get behind the teen center because he has seen the pain that mental health causes for youth and their families,” Higgins said. “So he put his name and his energy behind helping to raise nearly $7 million to create a youth-centric medical home on our campus. The only model of its kind in the state and in our region. So much to be proud of, and a legacy that will carry on for decades.”

The campaign had some setbacks, including the loss of a major fundraising source. And sometimes it seemed that the numbers on the wipe board in Higgins' office, showing how much money still needed to be raised, were daunting. But Johnson, Higgins and others kept at it and the dream continued.

On April 18, 2017 ground was broken for what would become the Ken and Dot Johnson Center for Youth Excellence. Johnson was on hand, of course.

He sang, belting out a stirring rendition of “It Was a Very Good Year.” Johnson also told a story about how his father took him aside at breakfast at the age of 13 to encourage him to live a life that would ‘make a difference.’”