Dear Abby: Young professional can't escape dating gossip

DEAR ABBY: I'm a girl of 23 who has never had a boyfriend. Now that I finished college and am a journalist, I have met some guys, mostly from high school and places like that. One of them, who went to my middle school, recently asked me on a date. Another one from high school asked me out, too, in the same week. (Neither one ever talked to me in the respective schools.) Even if I wanted to go out, I'm a little nervous because I've never been on a date. What do you think I have to do? I know I shouldn't care about what my family and friends say, but they are gossips. — FEELING WEIRD IN MEXICO

DEAR FEELING WEIRD: I'm glad you wrote. You do not have to do anything except calm down and get to know who these guys are. You should not rush into ANYthing. Romances evolve from friendships, and friendships take time and effort. Hang on to your sense of humor, and remember: You are at the beginning of an interesting career and life journey. Stop worrying about the gossips, and take advantage of the opportunities that are opening up for you.