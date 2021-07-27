Dear Abby: Young adult struggling as a full-time caregiver

DEAR ABBY: I have a strong, healthy bond with my 5- and 8-year-old daughters. When the older one was 6, my wife taught her not to let me see her naked when using the bathroom and bathing. That broke my heart. I'm OK with it now, but my wife is now discouraging them from sitting on my lap. I'm a loving and responsible dad, and I would never do any harm to my kids, or do the things my wife thinks I will do. What should I do? — NOT TRUSTED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR NOT TRUSTED: What you should do is discuss with her the reasons for her fears about the safety of your daughters. The answer may be that when she was small, she was molested by a male relative she trusted. There is nothing wrong with 5-year-old and 8-year-old girls sitting on their father's lap. What is troubling is your wife's reaction to it.

DEAR ABBY: My husband of six months (whom I do not live with) refuses to agree not to contact his ex-girlfriends. He refuses to send me copies of emails or texts from them, and won't agree to allow me to send a polite, but firm, email requesting they stop contacting him, even though his therapist said it was OK to send. What should I do? — DISTRUSTFUL IN NEW YORK

DEAR DISTRUSTFUL: The person you married clearly isn't ready for the responsibilities of being a husband. Ask him if he's willing to meet with a licensed marriage and family therapist. If he is unwilling, talk to a lawyer about an annulment. If you do, you may save yourself years of frustration and heartache.

