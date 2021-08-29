Dear Abby: Woman's parents continue to host unfaithful ex

DEAR ABBY: I divorced my cheating husband, but my mother keeps inviting him over to her and Dad's house. Not only does she invite him, she's now inviting one of the women he cheated on me with! She tries to justify it by saying she isn't going to keep him out of our daughter's life. Our daughter lives with my parents — but she's 23 years old. Am I wrong to be angry and for telling my mom SHE was wrong for choosing him over me? Our daughter is an adult and can go to visit her father. — CHEATED ON AGAIN IN COLORADO

DEAR CHEATED ON: Your mother entertains your husband and his "lady" friend (I use the term advisedly) because, for whatever reason, she can't let go of the relationship. Your feelings are justified. When the good Lord handed out mothers, he should have chosen one more supportive. This is why it's important for your emotional well-being that you move forward with your life. You can't control your mom, but you can control how much time you spend with her.