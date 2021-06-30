Dear Abby: Woman's marital arrangement causes family strife

My husband and I have been talking about moving when the time is right, but she continues to put her 2 cents in. I have been treated like crap by his mother after doing everything possible to help her. I don't know what to do at this point. I'm slowly pulling away from the man I love, and he doesn't seem to care. What should I do? — STUCK IN OHIO

DEAR STUCK: Your husband is barely out of his teens. It may have been an oversight, but you omitted the most important fact from your letter. WHY ARE YOU TWO LIVING WITH HIS MOTHER? She treats him like a child because that's the way she has always treated him. If you want to save your marriage, move heaven and earth to get the two of you out of there so he can grow up to be independent.

DEAR ABBY: My husband's birthday is on the same day as our grandson's first communion. Our grandson's family lives out of town, about a day's drive. The problem is, my husband is not Catholic and doesn't want to go because he doesn't want to spend his birthday driving and sitting in a church. I am so torn. Should I push it? He was upset when I told him I wanted to go. He feels I should put him before the children and grandchildren. — IN THE MIDDLE

DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: Your husband is being childish and selfish. Your grandchild will have only one first communion, while you and your husband can celebrate his birthday on another day. Can you get to the site by other means of transportation to spare him the driving? He should be ashamed of himself. I hope his candle goes out before he makes a wish!

