Dear Abby: Woman dumbfounded by fiance's intolerance

Therapy can be helpful and provide valuable insight to individuals who are willing to admit they need it. I hope your fiance will consider this. Children come out much earlier today than in years past, and it's important they feel safe doing it. Being forced to wait longer could cause damage that lasts a lifetime. For your sake and theirs, get to the core of what is going on with this man, and decide what to do accordingly.

DEAR ABBY: I was divorced 33 years ago. My son was a year old at the time. My ex was doing drugs and had lost his job. He never paid alimony or child support or acknowledged any birthdays or Christmas, so we struggled for many years to buy the necessities. We have grown close to a few of his family members over the last few years.

My son is now about to be married. My ex is not invited to the ceremony, but he sent a nice amount of money. My son and I are torn about what we should do. I feel my son deserves the money, but it isn't even close to making up for 34 years of neglect. So, how do you say "thank you" for something that's too little and far too late? — MOM OF THE GROOM

DEAR MOM: How to say "thank you" is not your problem. Your son and his fiancee should deal with this as they wish, including accepting the money. (Newlyweds can always use the money.)

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0