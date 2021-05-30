Dear Abby: Wife wants nothing to do with husband's two-timing friend

DEAR ABBY: My husband has a close friend I'll call "Al." (We are like family.) Over the past five months, Al has been seeing two women and sleeping with both of them. Neither one knows about the other. He admits that one of them thinks they are in a committed relationship, however, he refuses to choose between the two. He actually plans the exact same date so he can compare them! I feel bad for them and want to tell him what he's doing is wrong. My husband insists I shouldn't interfere. Al keeps saying he wants us to meet these women, and I just can't imagine keeping my mouth shut. What to do? — RIGHT OR WRONG IN VIRGINIA

DEAR RIGHT OR WRONG: Al is dishonest and lacks integrity. He may be a close friend, but that doesn't mean you must participate in the games he is playing. A way to avoid that would be to refuse to meet them.

DEAR ABBY: One of the things I always do when I have my parents and my sibling's family over is play the piano. My 80-year-old father LOVES to hear me play. I am an accomplished pianist and I love to play difficult pieces.