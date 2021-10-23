Dear Abby: Wife in new marriage seeks balance with mom

DEAR ABBY: Can you help to illuminate people on what is proper etiquette after the passing of a loved one? We recently had a death in our family. As we were trying to say our goodbyes and get in touch with immediate family, the word got out.

Within an hour of the passing, the news was all over social media. We barely had time to react, let alone inform all our family members. Many of them learned about it from these posts. Imagine finding out a loved one passed away from a non-family member's social media posting. It made an already painful situation even more so. People were hurt that they weren't informed before it was plastered all over the internet.

Could you ALSO point out that if you are the person who made the post from which someone found out about the death of a family member, rather than get defensive and say, "I'm not the only one who posted it!" or, "I wasn't the first to say something," just kindly offer your condolences and maybe an apology. — MOURNING IN MICHIGAN