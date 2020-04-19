Dear Abby: Unruly kids take pleasure out of lunch get-togethers

I should mention that 25 years ago I thought I had found the right one, but I caught her cheating on me. Now women reject me. They always have an excuse. They say either, "You are not my type" or, "I just want to be friends." Can you help me? — LONELY IN ARIZONA

DEAR LONELY: I'll try. When a woman tells you you're not her type or she just wants to be friends, what she's trying to politely convey is that the romantic chemistry is wrong. Having never met you, I can't guess why that might be. Perhaps some of your close friends or family members could tell you if you need an image makeover.

I will, however, offer this: Younger women are usually the ones who are attracted to the "excitement" (stress) that bad boys provide in abundance. Older ones would welcome a man with more traditional values and who treats them well. In other words, you may be fishing in the wrong pond.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I disagree about what a comforter is for. She says a comforter is decorative and should not be used as a blanket; I say it's OK to use it as a blanket. She says I was never taught that it's for decoration only. Is she right? — DECORATION OR COMFORT

DEAR D OR C: Your wife is mistaken. Many people use their bedspreads and comforters as blankets. The main difference between them is a comforter is more insulated and offers more warmth. According to a leading online retailer, a bedspread is defined as "a lightweight, decorative bed covering that can be used in warm weather or as a decorative addition to a comforter in cold weather."

