Dear Abby: Teen's sudden death comes amid fractured friendship

DEAR ABBY: Last year, after a falling out with someone I have been friends with for more than 20 years, I was OK with writing this person off and going on with my life. From my understanding, this person felt the same way.

Last week, their teenage son died in a terrible accident. I was heartbroken. I truly cared about the boy and had watched him grow up. I reached out and received no response (as I expected). I'm torn about whether I should go to the funeral and how it would be perceived. I want to show support, but I'm concerned I'm not wanted there. I'm also concerned that if I don't go it will look awful and disrespectful, since I have been a part of this boy's life. I don't know what to do. — CARED FOR HIM IN OHIO

DEAR CARED FOR HIM: You may not have heard from the family because they are grieving and not communicating with everyone. As I see it, you have several choices: Send a condolence card, send flowers, contribute to a charity in the young man's name and/or go UNOBTRUSIVELY to the funeral and sit in the back. If, however, you decide to do this, do not go with any expectation it will heal the breach in your relationship.