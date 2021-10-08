Dear Abby: Stepmom irked by husband's nicknames for grown kids

I have talked to him about it, to no avail. My first thought was that my breath was bad, but he assured me it wasn't. Is this normal? Am I asking too much? When we're watching a movie together, I will say to him when the actors kiss, "They're doing it, why can't we?" and he rolls his eyes. Should I let this go, as it seems like such a small issue? — KISSED OFF IN MONTANA

DEAR KISSED OFF: Considerate couples who love each other want to give each other pleasure. That your husband would withhold something you have told him you need to enhance your intimacy is selfish. I do not think you should "let this go," because if you would write to me about it, it ISN'T a small issue. If he can't explain his change in behavior to you, he should explain it WITH you — in the office of a marriage and family therapist.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 45 years, but the love of my life is now in a memory care facility because of Alzheimer's. We have always sent out greeting cards during the holidays. I'm now wondering how I should sign them this year — with both our names as usual or just my own? — WONDERING IN SAN DIEGO

DEAR WONDERING: I vote for sending the cards out with both of your names. There will come a time when you send them from just yourself, but until his passing, his name should be included.

