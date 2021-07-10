Dear Abby: Sister longs for deeper relationship with siblings

DEAR ABBY: I recently moved back to my hometown after being away for six years. My family is great, and we all get along. The problem is my sisters. There are three of us (all in our 40s) and a younger brother who lives out of town.

I always thought I was close to them, but after moving back, it seems I can't break through the barrier of sister versus friend. I'd like us to be closer, get together for dinners, go shopping, etc. But we only saw each other for family get-togethers (pre-COVID), and when we talk, we discuss family matters mostly.

To see us, you would think we're close, but it's not the reality. I yearn for a friendship with both of them. I'd like to know their deeper thoughts and concerns, be a source of support and care and generally be viewed as a close confidant.

At the suggestion of some friends, I have tried to foster this closeness by reaching out just to say hi, inviting them over for sibling nights and making myself vulnerable in our conversations by sharing about my life with them. I have a nice circle of friends, so I know I have the ability to foster long-term friendships. What am I missing? Must I accept our relationship as is, or are there things I can try? — ST. LOUIS SISTER