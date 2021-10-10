Dear Abby: Sibling questions wisdom of large funeral amid outbreak

Talk to the pastor who will officiate at the funeral and relate your concern for public safety. Then ask if there is a way for mourners who show up in person to socially distance during the service. It's worth a try, and might prevent more tragedy.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been together for 15 years. Over the last couple of them, he has grown distant. We were living with family for nearly 10 years. At the beginning of the year, we finally got a place of our own, but nothing has changed. He likes to drink his beer after work. I have asked him not to, but he does it anyway. I have caught him in lie after lie about his alcohol intake and jobs he has left in years past.

As long as I go with the flow, everything is fine. When I get upset, he always promises to do better, but it never lasts long. Last month, I caught him messaging another woman and inviting her to lunch. He even texted he would plan a trip and let her know! When I asked about it, he told me he was drunk and it was stupid. Am I overreacting, or is my husband of 15 years no longer into this marriage? — ANGUISHED IN ALABAMA

DEAR ANGUISHED: You are not overreacting. Whether your husband is drinking because he's no longer "into" your marriage or because he is unhappy about other things going on in his life is anybody's guess. The question is, are YOU still into this marriage and the person your husband has become? Unless those issues are resolved, your marriage doesn't stand a chance.

