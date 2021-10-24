Dear Abby: Revelation weakens divorced mom's version of history

DEAR ABBY: I recently attended a funeral with my mother's family. While I was visiting, one of my aunts confided that my mother cheated on my father while they were married. I'm sure my father has no idea about the affair.

My parents' divorce was extremely ugly. My mother told us many things about our father that I now know are lies — among them, that he had fathered other children, was a pedophile and had hidden bank accounts full of money in other countries. Because of her lies, my siblings idolize our mother and loathe him.

I think I could change their minds if I told them about her affair. I know the man she had the affair with and could prove what I'm saying. I hate hearing my siblings drag Dad's name through the mud for things he never did, knowing my mother continues to manipulate their emotions and opinions. Should I tell my siblings about her affair? — OPEN-EYED DAUGHTER

DEAR OPEN-EYED: Before I answer your question, ask yourself why your aunt confided that information to you. Were her motives pure, or does she dislike her sister? You say your father has no idea that your mother may have cheated, yet you recognize that their divorce was "extremely ugly." Could infidelity have had anything to do with it, and if so, whose?