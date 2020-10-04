Dear Abby: Parent repeatedly kicks kids out then begs them to return

DEAR ABBY: When I was in my teens, I was kicked out of the house multiple times by my parent. Mind you, I hadn't done anything wrong. To this day, I'm still trying to figure out what I did to deserve it because it happened so many times.

My parent would get mad, tell me to leave and then beg me to come back home — all within a three-day time span. Luckily, other family members took me in when these episodes occurred.

The same thing is now happening to my younger siblings, and it pains me to see them go through what I did. I try to defend and protect them. Our parent has never been verbally or physically abusive. It is just the kicking out that throws us off.

I've mentioned counseling to my parent, but it's not an option. I love my parent, and I forgave. But I can't speak for my siblings. — DISCARDED IN SOUTH CAROLINA