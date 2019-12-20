Dear Abby: Pair at odds o spending on granddaughter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEAR GRANDMA: After 55 years of tolerating your husband's tantrums and controlling behavior, I seriously doubt you are going to get him to change. You can, however, change the way you react to it. If you have money of your own, he does not have the right to tell you how to spend it. Let him go camping, and while he's gone, enjoy your time with your granddaughter. If he "goes nuts" — which I assume means becomes verbally abusive — leave the room.

Ask yourself whether you are better off with this man or without him. And if you truly cannot live like this anymore, talk to an attorney and explore your options.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have a friend of 35 years I'll call Hank. Hank had an accident three months ago. His vehicle was totaled, and he has been depending upon us to take him grocery shopping and to various appointments. When we take him, he often adds additional stops without asking ahead of time, which turns a quick trip into a marathon shopping excursion.

We still work part-time, while Hank is retired. He is procrastinating about buying another vehicle, citing various reasons why he can't find the right one, and we are becoming exhausted from driving him around. We have mentioned several times that he needs to get a vehicle; his response is, "It's not easy."