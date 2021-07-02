Dear Abby: Opportunities abound for woman seeking to volunteer

DEAR ABBY: In regard to the letter writer who is looking to volunteer doing something ecological, I would suggest she start at a local farmers' market. People who are interested tend to gather there and have contacts that can lead to opportunities. — ED H. IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR ABBY: For the hands-on retiree looking for volunteer work, many churches have connections to work to be done. She should also visit VolunteerMatch (volunteermatch.org), where she can see all the various types of volunteer jobs that are available in her area. — ELAINE IN KANSAS CITY

DEAR ABBY: I am a freshman in high school, and I just got heartbroken. This boy I liked played me, and I don't know whether I should just accept the fact that he's bad and move on or be sad and wait it out. I told him I'm not a Barbie doll he can pick up and play with when he's bored, but I still like him. Do you have any advice for me? — BROKEN HEART IN OHIO

DEAR BROKEN HEART: Yes, I do. Be glad you see this person for exactly who he is — someone who cannot be relied upon — and move on. I think you said it very well when you told him you aren't a toy to be played with. Now, learn from this experience and choose your next boyfriend accordingly.

