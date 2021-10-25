Dear Abby: Mom still snoozes with pre-teen son

DEAR ABBY: My son and daughter-in-law went through a lot to have a baby, but she had a miracle child in her 40s. The boy is now 12. The problem: She's still sleeping with him regularly. She's very cuddly and "smoochy" with him, and they use baby talk with each other. My wife and I are worried about his development and future. Should we be? Is there anything we, as grandparents, can or should do? We're not comfortable bringing it up in conversation. — DOESN'T SEEM NORMAL

DEAR DOESN'T: OK, so you're not comfortable talking to your daughter-in-law about it. But where is your son in this scenario? Have you asked him what he thinks about it? How does your grandson feel about the fact that he still sleeps with his cuddly, smoochy mother? He'll be a teenager in another year, maturing from boyhood to young manhood. While you and I might consider what's going on to be stunting your grandson's development, other than talking with your family, there is nothing you can or should do.