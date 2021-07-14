Dear Abby: Man's affair with musician strikes a sour note at home

We have been talking for the last seven months. We live 6 1/2 hours apart. It seems like rather than "rock the boat," he has let other people rule his life. His children are all in their 20s. He tells me he wants to visit and vice versa, to see where things go. We both say marriage is not on the table. I can't even imagine it. His daughters have referred to me as his girlfriend when he has had me on the phone and they are in the background. Please advise. — NO DEFINITE PLANS YET

DEAR NO DEFINITE PLANS: You said your old beau has been living like a monk for the past 13 years. Ordinarily, I would advise you to invite him for a visit. However, in this coronavirus era, you need to know whether he has been vaccinated for COVID before you do that. Discuss this with him during one of your conversations and see how he feels about it.

DEAR ABBY: After 18 years of happy marriage, my husband came to me the other day and asked me to order some "leggings," or what I call "yoga pants." He said he had seen them on TikTok. Mind you, we're both 40. He said they're sexy and he'd love to see me in some. I'm not sure how to feel about this. I am 5'7", weigh about 115 and I have no booty. Should I order the pants or be offended? — NO BOOTY IN NEW MEXICO