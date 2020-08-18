Dear Abby: Man pines for wife who left without giving an explanation

My husband and I gave my daughter $12,000 to buy this home. I want her to rethink her decision based on the fact that this disturbs me, not that I'm trying to push her around because we gave her this money. I know she will take it personally and be upset at me. Help! — UNEASY IN OREGON

DEAR UNEASY: I think we both know your daughter is an adult and entitled to make that decision without worrying that her fella's hobby bothers you. We don't have to like it or approve. Because what's upsetting you is the idea that the deer suffered, ask your daughter (or him) how many shots it took to take the creature down. If it was more than one, you might be happier entertaining them in your home.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I retired five years ago. I have adequate savings and an excellent pension for us to live comfortably.

I took up a hobby three years ago that generates about $5,000 in annual income, which I put aside in a separate bank account. My wife asked, "What are you saving that money for?" I said, "Maybe a classic car, helping with a family reunion (on my side)," etc. She responded, "We need to be on the same page about how it gets spent because half of it is mine."