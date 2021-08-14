Dear Abby: Grandparents are 'Mommy' and 'Daddy' to toddler

The problem: When friends and family (and sometimes even strangers!) compliment me on my ring, it is often accompanied with, "Can I try it on?" or more forcibly, "Let me try that on!" I would never ask to try on something so precious to someone else, and I never want to see someone else wearing my wedding rings. Why do women do this and how can I politely tell them "NO WAY"? — SHOCKED IN NEW YORK

DEAR SHOCKED: The women want to see it on their own hand and imagine for a moment that the ring is theirs. Feeling as you do, convey your message by smiling and replying, "I never remove my wedding rings other than to clean them."

DEAR ABBY: I live in Florida, and the rest of my big family lives in Canada. Last year, five of my nieces/nephews were admitted to the hospital for varying health reasons. Rather than send flowers, I sent each a check for $50.00. I thought money would be more useful.

Well, last week my daughter was diagnosed with malignant melanoma after a mole was removed. After I emailed the news to my sisters, I received one response from a sister saying, "Give your daughter our best!" Other than that, there have been no cards — nothing. Am I petty in thinking they should have at least sent my daughter a card? — PETTY IN FLORIDA

DEAR PETTY: Your relatives apparently didn't consider the thoughtfulness you displayed to their children something to be reciprocated. How sad. In situations like this, it isn't the tangible item that's most important, it's the thought, and it appears your relatives didn't want to put in the effort. I do not think it's petty to recognize that fact and feel disappointment. You are human.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

