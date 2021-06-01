Dear Abby: Friend deflects unwanted questions by lying

DEAR ABBY: I went to lunch with "Anita," who proceeded to question me about how I know my friend "Gail." It seems like an innocent question, but Gail and I met in Alcoholics Anonymous. I didn't tell Anita we met in AA because it would've destroyed Gail's anonymity, so I said we met through mutual friends.

I didn't mind one question, but Anita kept probing about "mutual friends." I wound up fibbing and saying, "folks at my church." It managed to change the direction of the conversation, but I wish people wouldn't pry like that. This also happens when I'm at a party and someone asks me why I'm not drinking. It's easy to respond to one question with a general answer, but a lot of times I encounter folks who keep pushing.

I would like to encourage your readers to be sensitive to these kinds of situations and to allow people their privacy. Thanks, Abby. — ANONYMOUS AND SOBER IN THE SOUTH