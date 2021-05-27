Dear Abby: Forgetfulness in everyday life leads to anxiety

DEAR ABBY: While I am excited for new opportunities in my life, I cannot shake the feeling I am losing something. I am always losing something, whether it be my phone, my keys or my wallet. Once I lost my retainers and had to pay $300 for new ones.

I have trouble keeping track of things. I'm afraid it will create serious problems when I begin a career and lose something, which could cost me my job. I'm also worried that I'll inherit important items from my family and lose them. I'm nervous about being in charge of my own life when I can't even keep track of the $5 in my pocket. I urgently need this bad habit to change. Is there anything that will help me? — LOSING IT IN GEORGIA

DEAR LOSING IT: Your problem may not be as uncommon as you fear. Have you ever heard the adage, "A place for everything and everything in its place"? It's good advice. Choose one location to place your phone, your keys and your wallet when you come home. Once you form that habit, you will always know where your things are. (There is an app, Find My Device, that may help you locate your electronic devices if you have a computer. There are also companies — like Tile — that can help you locate lost items such as your keys or wallet.)