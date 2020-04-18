Dear Abby: College graduate seeks ways to boost English vocabulary

DEAR ABBY: My 11-year-old niece sometimes calls my 7-year-old son fat, which hurts him to the core. He's very close with his cousins, and we get together a lot. I have talked to my sister on numerous occasions about it.

My son knows it's not OK to make fun of how others look, and he doesn't understand why she says these mean things to him. She's old enough to know better. I don't know how to get through to my sister that this behavior should be reprimanded when she doesn't seem to care. — FED UP IN WISCONSIN

DEAR FED UP: Your sister's parenting skills appear to be questionable. Because she refuses to teach her daughter consideration for the feelings of others, or reprimand her when she's cruel and hurtful, see less of the two of them and spend more time with the other cousins.

DEAR ABBY: When I take my dog for a walk, I always carry little doggy bags and pick up his business. I live in a residential neighborhood with alleys behind the houses. After my dog does his business, I pick it up and often throw the tied-up bag in a trash can along the alley. Is this rude? Is it illegal to put things in other people's trash cans? My dog may make several stops along our long walks, and I don't want to carry his waste with me the whole trip. — CONSIDERATE IN COLORADO

DEAR CONSIDERATE: Whether it's illegal in your community is something you should check locally because there may be an ordinance that forbids it. While I can't speak for everyone, some of the homeowners those trash cans belong to would strenuously object to someone throwing dog doo-doo into them. That's why my advice is, "When in doubt — DON'T."

