Dear Abby: Cancer patient's wig draws unwanted attention

DEAR ABBY: I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and I'm undergoing chemotherapy. My children are still in school. I have lost all my hair and wear a wig when out in the community. It closely approximates my pre-cancer hairstyle, except it's a bit shorter with highlights.

Acquaintances have seen me at events, and complimented me on my hair. Some have asked questions such as, "Did you do something different with your hair? It looks great!" and, "Your hair looks so different. Did you do something new?" I prefer not to share my diagnosis with these individuals. One person even began touching my hair! What is the appropriate response? When I replied, "Thank you," they stared at me, expecting more of an explanation. — WIG WEARER IN SACRAMENTO, CALIF.

DEAR WIG WEARER: You are not obligated to discuss your medical information with "acquaintances." "Thank you" should have been enough. However, because it wasn't, I'm guessing the people doing the probing probably realized you were wearing a wig.