Dear Abby: Boyfriend's prison record opens him up to judgment

DEAR SUPER SENSITIVE: That you have recently become a mother and are responsible for a helpless little person may have something to do with your feelings. But please don't judge the whole world or the people in it by the horror stories featured in the headlines, because they are misleading. Many people do positive things to help their neighbors and their communities that don't make the news. Consequently, we hear less about them.

I combat feelings like those you are experiencing by taking a "vacation" from reading or watching the news for a few days or a week when I think it is affecting me emotionally. I suggest you try it. Also, while your schedule as a new mother may be a busy one, if you can make the time, consider volunteering at your local library or a senior citizens' center. If you do, it may help you feel less helpless, knowing you are not only doing something positive but also making a significant difference in someone else's life.

DEAR ABBY: I have been retired for a little more than a year, and I enjoy it, except for one problem. My husband seems to think that since I'm home, I should be constantly busy — cleaning, cooking, doing SOMETHING. He accuses me of being lazy. I think he may be jealous that I don't work anymore. What do you think? — RETIREE IN GEORGIA

DEAR RETIREE: I think you may have hit the nail on the head. Things might improve if you tell him less often how much you're enjoying it.

