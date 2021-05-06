Dear Abby: Boyfriend makes grab for women's child tax credit

DEAR ABBY: My daughter received her tax refund recently. It amounted to $8,700. Approximately $5,000 is for overpaying on taxes. Approximately $3,000 is the child tax credit she receives for her two children. Her boyfriend, the father of the two boys, thinks he's entitled to some of her money.

Now, I understand the child tax credit is given for financial help for the children. My daughter and I agree that the $5,000 is hers exclusively as she is the one who paid those taxes. As far as the child tax credit is concerned, her boyfriend thinks that he should be entitled to at least half of that because he's the father. We think because she is the one paying for the year's health insurance, doctor copays, prescriptions and most of the diapers, wipes, pullups and other incidentals, it should all be hers.

Don't get me wrong. Her boyfriend does contribute to the household and is a great guy. They split most of the bills. After five years, this is their first big disagreement.

He chooses to get money during the year, so of course he gets a lower tax refund at the end of the year. FYI, she pays less for the baby supplies because she works at a well-known warehouse. He contributes when they are low by picking some up at the grocery store. What advice do you have? — MONEY WOES IN THE EAST