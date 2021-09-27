Dear Abby: Aging mother's daily life doesn't include daughter

I am finally redecorating the house and I want this table out of my life, but he won't hear of it. He says there will be absolutely no negotiating on the subject. I have tried every approach. I feel like I'm second fiddle to his past. How can I move forward without such resentment? — HATES THE RELIC IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR HATES: Congratulations on redecorating your home. Rather than argue with your husband about the albatross, it may be time to rethink how you use the space. Many men enjoy having an area just their own, a "man cave." Why not create one for him and put his treasured "love gift" in there, where you won't have to see it? If he gives you an argument, that is the time to tell him you have tolerated having it in the middle of your home for the last 20 years and you have been a good sport about it long enough.

DEAR ABBY: Recently, I went swimming with my husband and his parents. We are around 50 years old; they are both 70. My in-laws took lots of photos and posted them on social media. I was not happy about it because I have gained weight during this COVID period. How do I mention this to them? Should I tell my husband? — UNCOMFORTABLE IN TEXAS

DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: By all means tell your husband if he doesn't already know how uncomfortable this made you. Then ask your in-laws to PLEASE take the photos down because you hadn't realized until you saw them how much weight you had put on. If your relations with them are friendly, they will probably accommodate you. Then schedule another "shoot" when you are shipshape again.

