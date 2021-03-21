'Addicted' to smartphones

I have heard several dozen similar stories involving children as young as 10. In addition, I’ve heard of children attempting suicide, going berserk and destroying property both in their rooms and the general living space of the family (breaking windows, ripping televisions off the wall, smashing plates and glasses and so on) and disappearing for days on end — all in response to having their smartphones confiscated and all symptomatic of literal addiction.

Smartphone addiction is not limited to children and teens. The other day, my wife and I were seated in a restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina, when a party of three women looking to be in their late 20s or early 30s were seated nearby. Immediately, two of the women took out their smartphones and began scrolling, tapping and staring while the third woman sat by, patiently waiting for her friends to return from outer space, which took about five minutes. Smartphones are not only addictive; they have given rise to a new form of disrespect.