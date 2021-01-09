Random Review: Westover's childhood memoir to be discussed

Audrey Perkins, retired coordinator of Oregon State University's Contemplative Studies Initiative, will review "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover as part of the Friends of the Library Random Review series of book reviews. The event will take place Wednesday online via GoToWebinar. It is free but registration is required: https://bit.ly/randomreviewregistration.

Westover’s remarkable memoir recounts her extreme upbringing in a family isolated by her survivalist father in eastern Idaho. The youngest of seven children, she was raised with the Bible and Mormon literature as her only reading material and her days were spent working in the family’s metal scrapyard instead of going to school.

Westover’s first experience with formal education was at Brigham Young University as she cast off everything familiar in her life. Then it was on to Cambridge University and Harvard. Her conflict between family love and loyalty and the desire to be part of a wider world are portrayed with sensitivity and frankness making for a mesmerizing reading experience. The book’s more than two and a half year run on the hard-cover nonfiction best seller list speaks for itself.