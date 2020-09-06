Random Review: Book on journalism to be discussed

Mike McInally, former editor of the Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald, will review "Breaking News: The Remaking of Journalism and Why It Matters Now" by Alan Rusbridger at noon Wednesday as part of the Corvallis Random Review series of book reviews.
This season of the Friends of the Library series will be conducted remotely. See the info box for how to sign up.
Rusbridger was editor-in-chief of London’s Guardian newspaper from 1995 to 2015, and presided over events such as revelations of phone hacking by London tabloids and Edward Snowden’s release of National Security Agency files. He also helped usher in the transition from paper to the digital age. In Breaking News, he recounts how reporting has changed, what the consequences are, and what it’s like to practice journalism today.
He tells how the publication transformed as a result of technological and cultural changes into something that would have been unrecognizable only a generation ago. With fascinating insights into the present and future status of journalism, Rusbridger offers opinions that are both alarming and hopeful.
McInally's duties with the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald included writing editorials and editing the opinion pages of the newspapers, supervising and writing for the papers’ arts-and-entertainment section and selecting “Breaking Cat News” for the comics page, a decision he does not regret. His 39 years as a working journalist included stints as a reporter and editor at the Missoulian newspaper in Missoula, Montana. He was serving as the Missoulian's editor when he came to the Gazette-Times in 2005. Currently, he is working as a freelance writer and editor.
Up next: Coming up on October 21, "The Yellow House" by Sarah M. Broome. The review has yet to be scheduled. Please note that this session will be held on the third Wednesday of the month instead of Random Review's usual second Wednesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!