For those who have experienced loss, coping with it is one of the most challenging parts of the human condition.

But Albany Civic Theater’s latest production shows that you don’t have to walk alone.

“The Savannah Sipping Society,” directed by Scott Harvey, tells the story of four middle-aged women in Savannah, Georgia, three of whom are grappling with a recent loss. Career-driven Randa faces unemployment, romantic Dot’s husband has died, and fiery Marlafaye is newly single after her husband decides to hook up with a 23-year-old dental hygienist.

A swift exit from a hot yoga class leads the women, all strangers, to Randa’s house for cocktails. With the surprise addition of a spunky guest named Jinx, they confess their uncertainties about next steps — and realize that they have more in common than they had thought.

As the quartet starts to meet regularly for drinks, they grow a friendship and embark on a series of hilarious misadventures. Jinx quickly appoints herself as life coach for the other three to help them regain a zest for life.

In the process, the women demonstrate that every valley has a peak, and that you can try new things at any time.

“As it happens, I have a lot of similarities to my character,” said Jennifer Moody, who plays Randa. “I’m 54, and it’s not easy when you’re not in a situation that’s readily accessible to new experiences. So that’s neat to see reflected in the show.

"And the other women I’m working with are a lot of fun and very talented.”

For Harvey, the director, the play contains profound messages to which he hopes audience members can connect, he said. This is his fifth time directing a theater production.

“I hope this show brings laughs, but more than that, I hope it brings relatability,” he said. “I want people to see things in their own personal lives that this story brings out that they can relate with.”

Moody joins Alice Tucker (Dot), Pat Jansen (Marlafaye) and Linda Cashin (Jinx) in this spirited comedy. Written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, the show draws from the classic television series “The Golden Girls,” on which Wooten was a writer and producer for several seasons.

“The Savannah Sipping Society” will run at Albany Civic Theater, 111 First Ave. W., at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16; Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23; and Thursday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Sept. 30. Matinees are set for 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 17 and 24.

Tickets are $20 per adult and $17 for seniors, juniors and military personnel. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.albanycivic.org.