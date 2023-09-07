Ever wanted to go for a jog but couldn't because you'd just opened a beer? Just us?

You could do both this weekend, if you participate in the annual Albany Beer "Run" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

It's a race of sorts, which (according to a news release) is dedicated to the "below-average athlete and weekend warrior."

The run, hosted by the Corvallis Lions Club, is not only an excuse to get tipsy in the afternoon, but also a fun, if unexpected, way to support dog-focused charities.

This year, proceeds from the $25 runner registration fee will go to Canine Companions for Independence, a national nonprofit agency that trains and provides service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities.

Jim Abbott, who's organized the run since 2018, expects around 125 people to show up Saturday, along with their many furry friends.

"We got beer lovers and dog lovers," Abbott said.

"Last year, somebody brought a tortoise," he added.

The event will start at 11 a.m. with a beer garden at Calapooia Brewing on Hill Street, where registered runners can pick up a free pint of craft beer to prepare for their perilous 0.3-kilometer journey to Deluxe Brewing on Water Avenue.

That's just two blocks down the street.

There, runners will be served another complimentary craft beer (because it's 5 o'clock somewhere) and will also earn an oval "0.3K" sticker.

That's in addition to commemorative pink shirts for those who pre-registered, an homage to the "Barbie" movie, according to Abbott.

Along the route, participants can also snag a doughnut at a "carb-loading" station. Event goers can order food from the Deluxe Food Cart, which opens after the race.

The race kicks off at noon, but obviously you don't have to be Usain Bolt to enjoy the run.

"It's just a big party," Abbott said.

Rebecca Dryden, marketing and events coordinator for Deluxe Brewing, also likes that the run brings new faces to the breweries, which are in the more industrial part of town.

"I love we're getting to work together with some other local businesses," she added.

Both breweries are family- and pet-friendly, so all are indeed welcome, including well-behaved dogs and tortoises.

You can register early online at the Corvallis Lions Club website, or at 10:30 a.m. the day of the "race" at Calapooia Brewing.

Runners, of course, must have valid ID and be of legal drinking age.